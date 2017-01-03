Laramie County Deputies search for gu...

Laramie County Deputies search for gun theft suspect

Wednesday Dec 28

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in tracking down a suspect involved in the theft of guns and ammo. Deputies say a man who appears to be 5'8'' to 5'10', wearing skinny jeans and Nike Air Jordan's, broke into a Chevy SUV in the 800 block of Allison road.

