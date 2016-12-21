Laramie County Commissioners rescind partial fire ban
As of 5 p.m. December 6th, 2016 the Laramie County Commissioners have voted to rescind the Partial Fire Ban for Laramie County. At this time there are no restrictions in place for Laramie County.
