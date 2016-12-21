Judge: Claims against principal, school can move forward
A federal judge has ruled a lawsuit filed after a Cheyenne teacher was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a young student can go to trial. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl did grant a motion late last month to dismiss some parts of the claim brought by the boy's guardian, but allowed claims that Freedom Elementary Principal Chad Delbridge and Laramie County School District officials failed to protect the boy.
