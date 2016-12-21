Judge: Claims against principal, scho...

Judge: Claims against principal, school can move forward

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSL-TV

A federal judge has ruled a lawsuit filed after a Cheyenne teacher was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a young student can go to trial. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl did grant a motion late last month to dismiss some parts of the claim brought by the boy's guardian, but allowed claims that Freedom Elementary Principal Chad Delbridge and Laramie County School District officials failed to protect the boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lazydays RV Event-Bronco's Stadium (Apr '16) Jul '16 Cowboy balls 2
News Trump's 'voterless' election myth (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Le Jimbo 4
News Body Found East Of Cheyenne (Feb '15) Feb '15 Brain Fart 1
News Former Legislator announces he will run for Che... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Smitty 1
News Story Corps comes to Cheyenne (Jul '13) Jul '13 Babankwara 2
Beyond The Secret Door - New Book Release Fall ... (Oct '12) Oct '12 Jacoby 2
See all Laramie County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,114 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,271

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC