Hit by budget cuts, state crime lab c...

Hit by budget cuts, state crime lab can't always process evidence in time for trial

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: ABA Journal

The State Crime Lab in Wyoming has cut employees and stopped processing certain types of evidence as it copes with an increased workload and a reduced budget. The workload has led to a slowdown in evidence processing that has the potential to compromise justice, according to Laramie County District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lazydays RV Event-Bronco's Stadium (Apr '16) Jul '16 Cowboy balls 2
News Trump's 'voterless' election myth (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Le Jimbo 4
News Body Found East Of Cheyenne (Feb '15) Feb '15 Brain Fart 1
News Former Legislator announces he will run for Che... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Smitty 1
News Story Corps comes to Cheyenne (Jul '13) Jul '13 Babankwara 2
Beyond The Secret Door - New Book Release Fall ... (Oct '12) Oct '12 Jacoby 2
See all Laramie County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,955 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,236

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC