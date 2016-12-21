Hit by budget cuts, state crime lab can't always process evidence in time for trial
The State Crime Lab in Wyoming has cut employees and stopped processing certain types of evidence as it copes with an increased workload and a reduced budget. The workload has led to a slowdown in evidence processing that has the potential to compromise justice, according to Laramie County District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg.
