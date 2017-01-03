Grass fire leaves several without power

Firefighters were called out to the fire near I-80 and Campstool road by the Archer Complex around 3am Thursday, December 29. It was first thought to have been a structure fire, but firefighters say the grass fire mainly threatened power poles in the area. Laramie County Fire District #1 and #2 both had several of their engines at the scene.

