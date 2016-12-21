City lifts burn ban, Partial ban for county remains
Effective Thursday December 1, Cheyenne Fire and Rescue is lifting the restrictions on open burning within the City of Cheyenne. Cheyenne Fire and Rescue is no longer prohibiting open burning based upon the current weather conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laramie County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazydays RV Event-Bronco's Stadium (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Cowboy balls
|2
|Trump's 'voterless' election myth (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Body Found East Of Cheyenne (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Brain Fart
|1
|Former Legislator announces he will run for Che... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Smitty
|1
|Story Corps comes to Cheyenne (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Babankwara
|2
|Beyond The Secret Door - New Book Release Fall ... (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Jacoby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laramie County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC