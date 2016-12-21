UW President to hold listening session in Cheyenne Dec. 6

University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols and other UW leaders will visit Cheyenne Tuesday, Dec. 6, to solicit input on a strategic plan to guide the university for the next five years. The listening session is scheduled from 4:15-5:45 p.m. in Room 113 of the Laramie County Community College Health Sciences Building, 1400 E. College Drive.

