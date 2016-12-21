Deputies' use of tourniquet credited ...

Deputies' use of tourniquet credited with saving injured hunter

Wednesday Nov 30

On October 29, 2016 around noon, deputies were flagged down by two men hunting antelope in the 2900 block of County Road 143. One of the hunters had accidentally shot himself in the left foot with his rifle a few minutes before seeing the deputies.

Chicago, IL

