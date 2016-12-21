Cheyenne police arrest burglary suspect
The Cheyenne Police Department arrested one man on November 29 who allegedly committed multiple business and residential burglaries around the city. David Labriola, 32, of Cheyenne, was arrested and booked into the Laramie County Detention Facility on burglary and aggravated burglary charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
