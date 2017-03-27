Gillette Histories
A.J. Burley and W.Z. Patton, federal veterans, arrived in Gillette yesterday from Buffalo, where they attended the meeting of the Johnson County Woolgrowers Association. Mr. Patton will have charge of this section this summer in regard to the inspection and eradication of cattle scab.
