School psychologists keep tenure, for now
Teton County School District certified staff members like nurses and psychologists will retain their continuing contract status for the 2017-18 school year. The school board voted against Superintendent Gillian Chapman's recommendation last week, with Trustee Keith Gingery leading the charge to amend the compensation package to include tenure for certified staff members who aren't teachers.
Jackson Hole News And Guide
