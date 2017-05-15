Around Wyoming

Saturday May 6 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

City officials announced Friday they are not renewing the contract of Police Chief Jim Wetzel, who came under scrutiny following reports he oversaw a toxic environment for employees. Members of the City Council called for an outside investigation and some two-thirds of the police force gave a vote of no confidence in Wetzel's leadership.

Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Chicago, IL

