Butch Cassidy's Legend Lives In Thermopolis
One of Wyoming's most notorious outlaws, Butch Cassidy spent his stolen money at the hole in the wall bar in Thermopolis. Butch Cassidy and his hole in the wall gang came to drink in Thermopolis because the law was so far away.
