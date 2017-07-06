Woman Suspected of Stabbing Her 4 Children and Their Father to Death in Georgia
A Georgia woman who the police believe fatally stabbed four of her children and their father was taken into custody Thursday morning. The woman was discovered with the bodies of her family members inside the home in Loganville, Ga., a small city about 35 miles east of Atlanta.
