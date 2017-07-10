Police identify suspect who grabbed beer before robbing gas station
A suspect wanted in connection to two armed robberies has been identified. Gwinnett County Police say 26-year-old Nicholas Shaw, of Lawrenceville, has active warrants for Armed Robbery, Robbery by Intimidation, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm, and Entering Auto.
