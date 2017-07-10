Police: 4 children, man found dead af...

Police: 4 children, man found dead after reported stabbing

Police found four young children and a man apparently stabbed to death in a home outside Atlanta and took the mother into custody early Thursday. Gwinnett County police Cpl.

Chicago, IL

