Mother in custody after four children and man found 'stabbed to death'
Police have found four young children and a man apparently stabbed to death in a home in the US state of Georgia and have taken the mother into custody. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/mother-in-custody-after-four-children-and-man-found-stabbed-to-death-35902329.html Police have found four young children and a man apparently stabbed to death in a home in the US state of Georgia and have taken the mother into custody.
