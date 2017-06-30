Mother charged with killing 4 of her kids and their father
Four young children and their father were found slain in a home outside Atlanta early Thursday, and police say the mother -- now charged with their deaths -- was the one who called 9-1-1 to report the killings. The five were apparently stabbed to death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several children, adult found dead after report...
|21 hr
|Marti
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May '17
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|May '17
|Derka der
|7
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr '17
|new user
|1
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr '17
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC