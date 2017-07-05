Mercury furthers mission computing push with Richland acquisition
Mercury Systems has acquired Duluth, Ga.-based avionics hardware and software maker Richland Technologies in an effort to further expand in the mission computing arena across commercial and military markets. Terms of the transaction were undisclosed.
