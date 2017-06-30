Georgia mom accused of stabbing 4 chi...

Georgia mom accused of stabbing 4 children, father to death

Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

A suburban Atlanta mother was arrested Thursday in the stabbing death of her four children and their father, officials said. Isabel Martinez, 33, is charged with six counts of aggravated assault and five counts each of murder and malice murder, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said.

Chicago, IL

