Georgia mom accused of stabbing 4 children, father to death
A suburban Atlanta mother was arrested Thursday in the stabbing death of her four children and their father, officials said. Isabel Martinez, 33, is charged with six counts of aggravated assault and five counts each of murder and malice murder, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several children, adult found dead after report...
|21 hr
|Marti
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May '17
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|May '17
|Derka der
|7
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr '17
|new user
|1
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr '17
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC