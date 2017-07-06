Atlanta Mom Accused Of Brutally Stabbing Husband & 4 Young Kids In Horrific Murder
This is so devastating! A Georgia woman was detained after police found her husband & 4 of their 5 kids stabbed to death in their home. The 5th child, although severely injured, was taken to the hospital alive.
