$10,000 reward for information in Gwinnett County arson case

Police have offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and capture of the person responsible for a house fire in unincorporated Lawrenceville, according to the Gwinnett County Fire Department. The fire started just before 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, and investigators are working to determine who is responsible in what has been deemed an arson case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.