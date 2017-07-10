$10,000 reward for information in Gwi...

$10,000 reward for information in Gwinnett County arson case

23 hrs ago

Police have offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and capture of the person responsible for a house fire in unincorporated Lawrenceville, according to the Gwinnett County Fire Department. The fire started just before 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, and investigators are working to determine who is responsible in what has been deemed an arson case.

Chicago, IL

