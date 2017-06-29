Woman shocked with Taser, raped by teen intruders in front of son, police say
Francisco Palencia and Josue Ramirez have been charged with home invasion, rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated battery and cruelty to children in connection with a May assault. Gwinnett County, Ga.
