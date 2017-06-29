Woman assaulted while offering ride to stranger in Gwinnett County
Police are asking for help in locating a man they believe assaulted a woman offering to give him a ride in her vehicle, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. 39-year-old Raul Arruevalle has an active warrant in Gwinnett County for aggravated assault, according to police.
