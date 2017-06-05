WestRock Completes Acquisition of Fiv...

WestRock Completes Acquisition of Five Facilities from U.S. Corrugated Holdings, Inc.

WestRock acquired five corrugated converting facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana from U.S. Corrugated, through which it provides a comprehensive suite of products and services to customers in a variety of end markets, including food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and consumer electronics. The five facilities will operate as part of WestRock's Corrugated Packaging segment.  WestRock intends to integrate 105,000 tons of containerboard converted annually by the acquired facilities and another 50,000 tons under a long-term contract with a newly created company formed from the remaining assets of U.S. Corrugated.

