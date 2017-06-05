Web Industries opens ply cutting and ...

Web Industries opens ply cutting and kitting operation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Composites Technology

The new facility includes five cutting tables, laser guidance devices and quality control systems that ensure every ply in a kit is in the correct order. Web Industries Inc. 's CAD Cut division has opened its Atlanta ply cutting and kitting operation located at Web's Suwanee, Ga.-based Composites Center of Excellence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 22 Bed Bug Bingo 153
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... May '17 Derka der 7
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr '17 new user 1
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs Apr '17 Ken- 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar '17 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,616 • Total comments across all topics: 281,620,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC