Vocabulary learning app piloted in Georgia school district

IBM and Sesame Workshop announced that Georgia's Gwinnett County Public Schools, one of the nation's top urban school districts, has completed an initial pilot of the industry's first cognitive vocabulary learning app, built on the IBM and Sesame intelligent play and learning platform. The new platform, powered by IBM Cloud, enables an ecosystem of software developers, researchers, educational toy companies, and educators to tap IBM Watson cognitive capabilities and Sesame Workshop's early childhood expertise to build engaging experiences to help advance children's education and learning.

