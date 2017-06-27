Teen was imprisoned in a bedroom and ...

Teen was imprisoned in a bedroom and fed in exchange for sex, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The Charlotte teen rescued this week after a year in captivity had been confined to the upstairs bedroom of a Georgia home and told she'd be arrested if she left, according to information in a warrant cited Tuesday by the Gwinnett Daily Post. Hailey Burns, who had been missing since May 2016, was rescued Saturday by the FBI from the home near Duluth, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May '17 Bed Bug Bingo 153
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... May '17 Derka der 7
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr '17 new user 1
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs Apr '17 Ken- 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar '17 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,734 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC