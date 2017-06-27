Teen was imprisoned in a bedroom and fed in exchange for sex, officials say
The Charlotte teen rescued this week after a year in captivity had been confined to the upstairs bedroom of a Georgia home and told she'd be arrested if she left, according to information in a warrant cited Tuesday by the Gwinnett Daily Post. Hailey Burns, who had been missing since May 2016, was rescued Saturday by the FBI from the home near Duluth, Ga.
