Stolen van used in Athens theft

A van that had been reported as being stolen in Gwinnett County on Tuesday was recovered on Wednesday in Athens, where it was being used to burglarize a business in the 900 block of Athena Drive, Athens-Clarke County police said. A security company that monitored ABC Supply Company alerted police shortly before midnight that a man was stealing roofing supplies from the business and placing them into the van.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.