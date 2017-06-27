Romanian woman helped save missing te...

Romanian woman helped save missing teen held captive

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

'We have all of this beautiful Irish press. Where are you from? Come here': Bizarre moment Trump interrupts Oval Office call to leader of Ireland to beckon over female reporter with 'a nice smile' 'Dammit! Come on! You're inflaming everybody!' Playboy's White House reporter blasts Trump spokeswoman in angry clash over CNN's retracted 'fake news' story REVEALED: CNN retracted inaccurate story on Trump's ally Anthony Scaramucci and his alleged links with Russia 'after being threatened with $100million lawsuit' Sarah Palin sues The New York Times for defamation over article which linked her political campaign to Gabby Giffords shooting UN Ambassador Nikki Haley says the White House's warning that Syria would 'pay a heavy price' for another chemical attack was ALSO directed at Russia and Iran Parents of teenage lifeguard murdered 17 years ago make new video plea for clues as to what happened ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May '17 Bed Bug Bingo 153
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... May '17 Derka der 7
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr '17 new user 1
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs Apr '17 Ken- 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar '17 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,631 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC