Prison guards killed; prisoners on...

The Putnam County Sheriff's office confirmed to 11Alive that two prisoners being transported on a bus were able to overpower the guards before killing them and escaping. This happened on Hwy 16 West of Sparta near Eatonton around 5:45 a.m. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 Honda Civic 4 door with GA license plate RBJ660 and grass green in color.

