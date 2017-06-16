Police recorded chasing young bear outside Georgia business
Police in Georgia were recorded struggling to corner a young black bear that wandered onto the grounds of an optical fiber cable company. A video posted to Facebook on June 10 by Javy Alvarez, an employee at OFS Fitel in Norcross, shows a young black bear climbing on some scaffolding while workers joke about putting the animal to work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|May '17
|Derka der
|7
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr '17
|new user
|1
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr '17
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC