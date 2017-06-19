On the prowl for embarrassment

On the prowl for embarrassment

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cavalier Daily

I hope my second year is a doozy. Like every other ambitious little college goblin, I'm always on the prowl for opportunities to achieve academic and personal success, but deep-down, at my core, I'm really looking forward to all the embarrassments this next year must have in store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 22 Bed Bug Bingo 153
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... May '17 Derka der 7
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr '17 new user 1
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs Apr '17 Ken- 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar '17 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,486 • Total comments across all topics: 281,935,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC