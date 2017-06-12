Officials: 1 dead, 17 injured in 8-car crash in Georgia
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the driver of a car that collided with a tractor-trailer died at the scene of Monday's crash along state Highway 316 in Gwinnett County in suburban Atlanta.
