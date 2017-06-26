Missing teen from Ballantyne found alive in Georgia, man in custody
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a Charlotte special agent received information that Burns was in the Atlanta area, specifically Duluth, Georgia.
