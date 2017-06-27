Man sentenced to life for Cobb County Waffle House armed robbery
A man has been sentenced to life in prison after an armed robbery at a Cobb County Waffle House in 2014. According to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office, on March 31, 2014, Robbin Haynes, 23, and Otis Lee Barnes used a gun and large bolt cutters to rob employees at the Waffle House on Alabama Road, which is located off of Highway 92 near Sandy Springs Road.
