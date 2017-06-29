Lula mayor reacts to defeat on servic...

Lula mayor reacts to defeat on service delivery with county

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Times

In a political struggle between Lula and Hall County - often portrayed by Lula City Manager Dennis Bergin as a fight between David and Goliath - Lula came out on the short end. On Thursday, Mayor Milton Turner admitted as much when he confirmed that the county would be encroaching into what used to be Lula's sewer service territory as a result of a revised service delivery strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May '17 Bed Bug Bingo 153
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... May '17 Derka der 7
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr '17 new user 1
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs Apr '17 Ken- 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar '17 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,389 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC