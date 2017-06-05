LSU gains commitment from 2019 Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson
Jackson, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect out of Grayson Academy in Loganville, Ga. held offers from Georgia, Florida, Louisville, Florida State and Kentucky among others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|May 8
|Derka der
|7
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr '17
|new user
|1
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr '17
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC