Local lifters excel at American Powerlifting Committee National Championships
Several area competitors, many representing Gainesville's Georgia IronDawgs, broke records and claimed national titles during the two-day American Powerlifting Committee National Championships at the Iron Beast Gym in Gainesville. The IronDawgs defended their team bench press title Sunday thanks in part to a huge showing from Gainesville resident Tim Moon, who pushed 771.6 pounds in the equipped Master's Men's 50-to-54-year-old class.
