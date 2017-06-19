Let's have an honest conversation about property tax assessments
This year, unfortunately, thousands of residents have experienced unbelievable spikes in their property valuations, some as high as 50 percent to 100 percent increases. That's why over the past few weeks, I've led efforts to freeze current tax assessments at 2016 levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Milton Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|May '17
|Derka der
|7
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr '17
|new user
|1
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr '17
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC