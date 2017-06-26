Hailey Burns: NC Teenager, 17, Found Alive After Tragically Going Missing Over A Year Ago
It's a true miracle! Hailey Burns was just 16 when she disappeared from her NC home last May. Over 1 year later, the teen has finally been found safe & sound, and a man has officially been charged in connection to her sudden disappearance. Hailey Burns , 17, is finally home! The North Carolina teenager, who disappeared in May 2016, was found alive on June 24 at a home in Duluth, Georgia, which is about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.
