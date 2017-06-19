Georgia's Fetal Pain Law Must be Enfo...

Georgia's Fetal Pain Law Must be Enforced

12 hrs ago Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: Genevieve Wilson, Georgia Right to Life , 770-339-6880 NORCROSS, Ga., June 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Georgia Right to Life today called on state officials to strictly enforce a fetal pain law that bans abortions after 20 weeks of gestation. The demand came following Monday's ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court that dismissed a challenge to the ban.

Chicago, IL

