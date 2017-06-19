Georgia official to be reprimanded fo...

Georgia official to be reprimanded for 'racist pig' comment

Waco Tribune-Herald

Commissioners in a suburban Atlanta county have voted to publicly reprimand a colleague for calling civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia a "racist pig" on Facebook. News outlets report the decision on Tuesday followed the recommendation of Gwinnett County's ethics board, which voted earlier in June to sustain the ethics complaint against Commissioner Tommy Hunter.

