Georgia district chooses test assessment tool
Progress Testing is proud to announce that Clayton County Public Schools, GA, has licensed its GSE ReadiBank District and Teacher formative assessment item banks, along with other test-related services, for the 2017-2018 school year. The bid was awarded through a rigorous RFP process that vetted numerous item banks for adherence to the Georgia Standards of Excellence .
