Funai Renews Agreement with Encompass...

Funai Renews Agreement with Encompass to be Exclusive Provider of...

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: World News Report

Under the renewal agreement, Encompass will continue to procure, warehouse and distribute replacement parts for Philips' full line of television and video products. Encompass will supply Philips parts to authorized service centers, self-maintaining retailers, third-party administrators, end users and other distributors through distribution centers in Georgia and Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 22 Bed Bug Bingo 153
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... May '17 Derka der 7
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr '17 new user 1
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs Apr '17 Ken- 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar '17 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC