The "Signature Pink Cluckin Waffle" is a favorite from Cattywampus Grill, a favorite at Food Truck Mondays last year. Cattywampus will be back for this year's four food truck Mondays, which starts Monday, June 5. Food Truck Mondays are back by popular demand through June, with the first event set for this Monday, June 5. Last year was the event's inaugural year and planners say more people may want to attend, but not at lunch time.

