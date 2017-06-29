Death penalty could be sought against teen who aided in grandparents' murder
Gwinnett County prosecutors may seek the death penalty for the boyfriend accused of killing his girlfriend's grandparents with her in April. On Thursday, Johnny Rider, 19, and Cassandra Bjorge, 17, were both indicted in the murder of Wendy and Randall Bjorge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May '17
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|May '17
|Derka der
|7
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr '17
|new user
|1
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|Apr '17
|Ken-
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar '17
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC