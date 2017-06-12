Deal: German car parts company creati...

Deal: German car parts company creating 200 jobs in Buford

Read more: WICU12 Erie

A German automotive acoustic parts supplier is planning to create 200 new jobs in Buford over the next half-decade, Gov. Nathan Deal announced on Tuesday. Leverkusen, Germany-based Carcoustics will invest $6 million in a new 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 4620 Thompson Mill Road.

Chicago, IL

