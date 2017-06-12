Columbus native tests theatrical prod...

Columbus native tests theatrical production in Macon before bringing it home

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The fictitious tale of moonshiners, gamblers and womanizers in a 1930s Columbus neighborhood will come to life Saturday at the Douglass Theatre in Macon, Ga. The book was written by Mari K. Bell, a Columbus native, who grew up at the church hearing humorous neighborhood stories told by older relatives.

Chicago, IL

