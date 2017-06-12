CIES fills healthcare void
Torres is part of a group of pastors from primarily Latino Assembly of God congregations, who stopped by this Gwinnett County church parking lot to visit CIES Global's new mobile screening unit. Inside, the pastors are getting basic health screenings -- the non-profit hopes they'll want to bring to their own congregations.
